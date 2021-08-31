KB5005101 Brings Windows Update Fix for Both v21H1 and Upcoming v21H2

Microsoft officially announced the release date of Windows 11 earlier today. But one more version of Windows 10 will also be released later in the year before the company calls it quits on the operating system. The Windows maker will continue to support Windows 10 for the next few years with security updates.

Today, Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 update for both the latest Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1) and the final version of the OS, version 21H2. Windows 10 v21H1 Build 19043.1202 and v21H2 Build 19044.1202 "preview" are available for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

Microsoft Will Begin Releasing Windows 11 on October 5

Windows 10 update KB5005101 fixes Windows Update issue

We fixed an issue that causes the Windows Update settings page to stop responding after you download an optional update.

KB5005101 also fixes several other bugs that were listed with the release of Build 19043.1200 for v21H1 and Build 19044.1200 for v21H2 earlier in August.

The latest Windows 10 update will be offered automatically for Windows Insiders who are running these two versions in the Release Preview Channel. Those on version 21H2 will have to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 21H2.

To check which version you are running, type “winver” into the Windows search box. For more details, head over to the official blog post.