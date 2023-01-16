Unreleased MacBook Pro With WiFi 6E Support Spotted in Regulatory Database, Launch Imminent

Apple is highly expected to launch the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips tomorrow. Ahead of the rumored launch, an unreleased MacBook Pro has been spotted in the regulatory database with the model number A2779. Scroll down to read more details on what you can expect.

MacBook Pro with model number A2779 spotted in Canadian database, launch imminent

As mentioned earlier, a new model of the MacBook Pro has been spotted in the Canada Radio Equipment List database that holds the model number A2779. The filing was first spotted by Wade Penner on Twitter. It can be seen that the filing was approved on January 11. The registration mentions a "product marketing name" of MacBook Pro with an "equipment description of "laptop computer." The model number is unique and does not respond to older or current models of the MacBook Pro.

Apart from this, the regulatory filing also reveals an interesting detail about the forthcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro. According to Penner, the new MacBook Pro models will feature support for WiFi 6E that will use the 6GHz wireless band for faster and more secure connections, At this point, only the latest iPad Pro models feature support for the technology.

Apple was expected to release the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models in the last quarter of 2022. However, the launch was delayed to 2023 with industry sources citing the release in the first half. Regulatory filings are one of the most prominent indications of a hardware release from Apple. The company files for regulatory approvals in various countries around the world but the details are kept hidden until the product sees daylight.

We recently reported that Apple could potentially launch the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models tomorrow. We will be covering the release in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.