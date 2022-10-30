New MacBook Pro Models With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chip Options Delayed to 2023

Unforeseen consequences are responsible for delaying the updated MacBook Pro models to 2023, according to the latest rumor. Though we have a few reasons why Apple may not proceed with a launch this year, it was reported previously that the new models would arrive in November.

It Is Possible Apple’s Only Semiconductor Partner, TSMC, Was Facing Difficulty Ramping 3nm Production

A machine translation on the Korean blog Naver from the account yeux1122 states the following regarding the latest rumor.

“Related vendor sources. Contrary to the rumors that it was expected to be released at the end of November this year, the most recent source says it will be released within this year. Apple's new M2 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been postponed without being released . For example, related parts and supply chain schedules are starting to move based on early next year. Therefore, rather than being released at the end of November, it is expected that it will be released in the market around March of next year.”

The individual did not provide the reason why the new MacBook Pro models have been delayed, but we might have a hunch and it can be traced back to Apple’s chief chip supplier, TSMC. Earlier, the Taiwanese giant was reported to have received a large order from Apple to mass produce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets for the upcoming portable Macs. In addition, TSMC was said to provide the M2 Ultra, likely for the updated Mac Studio, and M2 Extreme for the Mac Pro.

While the following information is not confirmed, our guess is that TSMC is facing difficulting ramping up 3nm chip production to the point where the orders will not be fulfilled until sometime next year. There could be other factors involved too, but for now, this is what we believe is the primary reason for this delay. The latest rumor also confirms why Apple’s Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri said during Apple’s latest earnings call that the Mac lineup will see a decline in revenue growth.

If you want to learn more about the M2 Pro and M2 Max, make sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup while also sharing your thoughts in the comments.

News Source: Naver