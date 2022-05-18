New Unreal Engine V5.1 Seemingly Improves Performance of The Matrix Awakens Tech Demo; Demo Available for Download

Epic has seemingly released a new development branch of its new game engine, Unreal Engine V5.1, and it appears to have improved the performance of the Matrix Awakens tech demo.

As covered by Dsogaming, YouTuber and plugin creator, Maxime Dupart, has released a new version of Epic’s City demo as a packaged executable running in Unreal Engine 5.1 main development branch. As mentioned by Dupart, in order to be able to run this demo, users will need DirectX12 Ultimate. This new City demo features the “Blueprint Settings Menu” which adds a useful settings menu containing all available Unreal Engine settings features.

While Epic hasn’t shared release notes for this new main development branch of Unreal Engine 5, this new version does appear to improve performance – as can be seen in the video below, there are fewer stutters within the Megacity demo. Check out the new video of the Matrix Awakens Tech Demo running in Unreal Engine Version 5.1 down below:

Those interested can download Dupart’s packaged executable via Google Drive here.

Unreal Engine 5 was released last month following a preview of the new engine back in February of this year. The main features of Epic’s new game engine include Temporal Super Resolution (TSR), Lumen Global Illumination, the “Nanite” virtualized micropolygon geometry system, Virtual Shadow Maps (VSMs), and more.