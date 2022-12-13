Undisputed Boxing Game Will Be Published by PLAION

The boxing game Undisputed, in development at Sheffield-based studio Steel City Interactive, will be published by PLAION (formerly Koch Media), the two companies announced today.

Ash Habib, CEO of Steel City Interactive, stated:

As gamers and boxing fans, Undisputed is our tribute to the sport that we love. We’re delighted to partner with PLAION, who share our passion to bring boxing back to players. Their expertise and support will allow us to focus on making ‘Undisputed’ the king of boxing games.

Klemens Kundratitz, Co-founder and CEO at PLAION, added:

We’re always on the lookout for great studios to partner with and Steel City Interactive brought a very exciting game to our doorstep. One with the potential to deliver a truly authentic boxing experience to gaming fans all over the world. Undisputed is another great addition to our roster of unique titles we’re proud to be working on.

Undisputed will launch first on Steam Early Access. Steel City Interactive anticipates the following experience to be available during the Early Access period:

The Early Access build of Undisputed features a core boxing gameplay experience we feel is fun and engaging and ready for player feedback. This includes both online and offline modes, a roster of over 50 boxers, and 7 venues to choose from.

Since Undisputed is still in development, we expect to be fixing bugs and polishing the experience throughout Early Access while providing a game that is stable and enjoyable to play.

The developers also shared the PC system requirements of Undisputed.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8 or higher Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8400 CPU @ 2.80GHz (6 CPUs), ~2.8GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 11 compatible sound card Additional Notes: As game progresses specs are likely to change. Please check back regularly.

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-10400 CPU @ 2.90GHz (12 CPUs), ~2.9GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 12 compatible sound card Additional Notes: As game progresses specs are likely to change. Please check back regularly.

