Warlander Is a New F2P Medieval Multiplayer Warfare Game

PLAION (formerly known as Koch Media) announced Warlander, an upcoming free-to-play medieval multiplayer warfare game in development at Japanese studio Toylogic. To be clear, this has nothing to do with the single player game we covered a couple of years ago.

Yoichi Take, Game Director and President of Toylogic, stated:

From the beginning, our mission was to create a game players will fall in love with after the first match. Be it the strategic challenge, the thrill of the combat, or the excitement of creating that perfect character deck, we wanted to make Warlander for everyone. A game that doesn’t only offer competitive fun every time you spawn but one that requires true leadership skills and tactics to master. We are eager to start our open beta on PC and show Warlander to the world.

Stephan Schmidt, Director of Global Partner Publishing at PLAION, added:

We are extremely excited to work closely with Toylogic on our live-ops title, Warlander. Their experience and expertise are undeniable and the feedback we have received from the international press so far is truly amazing. It’s clear that they can deliver a great gaming experience. Our goal is to deliver such experiences to gamers all over the world.

Warlander is getting a PC Open Beta on September 12th via Steam, with a console launch planned shortly afterward.

Playing either as a warrior, cleric, or mage with their own unique set of skills, players will have the option to build up decks of finely customized characters for the battles ahead. This includes skill and ability customization as well as visual ones to help characters stand out in the heat of battle. There will be two game modes available at launch. First, a two-team mode with up to 40 players and a five-team mode with up to 100 players.