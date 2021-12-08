Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Is Almost 90 GB Big on PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is going to be one of the biggest PlayStation 5 games released so far, in terms of file size.

Shortly after the release date announcement, PlayStation File Size revealed that the download will be 89.911 GB big without the day one patch, making it one of the biggest PlayStation 5 downloads to date. It has also been confirmed that preloading will start on January 21st.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Launches Next Month on PlayStation 5; Performance + Mode Targeting 120 FPS Revealed

🚨 Uncharted™: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 89.911 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟩 Pre-Load : January 21

🟫 Launch : January 28 🟨 #PS5 #UnchartedLegacyofThievesCollection

🟧 @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/swPURompfu — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 7, 2021

Yesterday, it has been confirmed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will feature three different display modes, including a Performance + mode that targets 120 FPS. The collection will also feature DualSense support and more.

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.

Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

– We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate. Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps* at a 1080p resolution.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PlayStation 5 on January 20th, 2022. The game will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime next year.