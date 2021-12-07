Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Launches Next Month on PlayStation 5; Performance + Mode Targeting 120 FPS Revealed

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on PlayStation 5 next month and sometime in 2022 on PC, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed.

The collection including Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy will release on PlayStation 5 on January 28th. On PlayStation 5, the collection will feature multiple display modes, including a Performance + Mode targeting 120 FPS, near instant load times, and DualSense support

First off, graphic updates. Here’s a look at the options players can select from: Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate.

– For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate. Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate.

– We carried over the high framerate PS4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate. Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps* at a 1080p resolution.

Those who already own Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle can upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $10/€10. The offer is not valid for those who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End via PlayStation Plus.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PlayStation 5 on January 20th, 2022. The game will hit Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime next year.