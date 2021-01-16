Microsoft still has various unannounced exclusive Xbox titles arriving this year, an EA DICE developer has said.

In a new blog post on the Xbox Wire yesterday, Microsoft detailed the titles coming exclusively to the Xbox family in 2021, including titles such as Halo Infinite, The Medium, and Scorn, Lake, The Last Stop, The Gunk, Exo One, and CrossFire X.

“In 2021, creators around the world will tap deeper into the power of Xbox Series X|S and bring a massive variety of content to Xbox players”, Microsoft wrote. “We anticipate this to be the most exciting generation yet for developers and players alike, with something for every kind of gamer. While we have so much more in store, both from our talented partners and our creative teams at Microsoft, we figured that now would be the perfect time to take a closer look at the announced games that are launching as console exclusives on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.”

Aside from the games that Microsoft mentioned in its post, it seems that the Redmond-based company has even more exclusive titles that have yet to be announced. At least, that’s what EA DICE developer on the Battlefield series, Angel Kavazov, said on the ResetEra forums in a thread dedicated to Xbox exclusives arriving in 2021.

“There are quite a few things that are not yet announced”, the developer said.

Unfortunately, no additional details were shared, but 2021 looks to be another promising year for the industry and its fans.

What are you expecting from this year when it comes to exclusive Xbox titles? Please discuss it down below. Meanwhile, check out the most recent (live-action) trailer for Bloober Team's third-person psychological horror title, The Medium, which launches later this month on January 28.