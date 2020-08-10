2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle Is Up For A Huge Discount For A Few Days – Avail Now

You can become a web developer and designer without any hassle if you have the right course material. You don’t have to start googling for material because we have everything you need right here. Wccftech is offering an amazing opportunity in the form of a massive discount offer on the 2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 11 courses. Each course has a lot to offer and you will not regret making this investment. Here are highlights of what the 2020 Ultimate Web Developer & Design Bootcamp Bundle has in store for you:

The Complete 2020 HTML5 CSS3 Course with Flexbox, Grid & SASS

Acquire Fundamental Skills You Need to Become One of the Most Sought-After Web Developers

Learn HTML, CSS, & JavaScript and Create Web Pages from Scratch

Learn HTML/HTML5 & Put Your Skills Into Practice by Creating an Entire Web Page

Learn CSS3 Flexbox, Animations, Transitions, Transformations & Responsive Design

Create an 8-Bit Style Website from Scratch with Just HTML & Some Basic CSS

An Introduction on How APIs & RESTful APIs Work — No Coding Involved

Everything You Need to Become a Confident JavaScript Developer

Master the Daily Git Workflow That Every Developer Uses

The Basis of JavaScript Including Programming Fundamentals You Can Use in Vue.js, React.js & Node.js

Learn Python from A to Z & Become a Ninja Python Coder

Explore How to Write JavaScript Code to Create Interactive & Dynamic Web Pages

