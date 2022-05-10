Unreal Engine 5 Train Station Demo Looks Amazing and Incredibly Realistic In New Video

Unreal Engine 5 is now available publicly, and more and more developers are showing what it is capable of with plenty of tech demos.

A few days ago, Lorenzo Drago shared on their YouTube channel a new tech demo video that showcases an incredibly realistic station running in Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen. While the demo isn't running in real-time, it still looks extremely impressive and extremely realistic as well, so much that the station looks like a real one at first glance.

My latest environment, freely based on a real-life train station in Toyama, Japan.

The environment is running in Unreal Engine 5, lit with Lumen. I didn't use Nanite.

I worked on all modeling, texturing, lighting and animation for this video.

The only exception is foliage, which is from Quixel Megascans. - Is it real time?

No, it's a high-res render (around 7 frames per second). I can run it in real time (30-50 fps 1440p for daytime), but image quality is worse. It's not particularly optimized anyway, you could get better performance with a little more work - Specs?

RTX 2080, Ryzen 7 3700x. - Breakdown?

I'm working on it, but it'll probably be a post on my Artstation. - How long did it take?

About a month. - How did you record the camera?

I used a VR controller for motion tracking.

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of the popular engine by Epic Games. More information on it can be found on its official website.