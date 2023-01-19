Ultimate Sackboy is Heading to Android and iOS

Sony has been making sure that it is expanding its gaming portfolio outside the home consoles, and while you can see some fantastic exclusives such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Returnal coming to PC, Sony wants to do more and bring games to mobile platforms as well. You have something to rejoice about as the Ultimate Sackboy will be running towards Android and iOS.

Sony brings Ultimate Sackboy to Android and iOS on 21st February, 2023

For those wondering, the Ultimate Sackboy is an auto-running game, this should not come as a surprise as we have been seeing games from this genre for some time now. It makes up for an easier time, as you can go ahead and relax while playing the game.

The Ultimate Sackboy has a plot wherein the protagonist competes in a series of Ultimate Games. I know it might sound rudimentary at best right now, but hey, it does look interesting, and not just that, this game is a chance for Sony to bring out even more exciting titles. You can check the trailer below.

If you are looking to spruce up the Sackboy, you can go ahead and purchase costumes and other cosmetics thanks to the in-app purchases. Something that has become a norm for most games that find their way onto mobile platforms.

I have to tell you that the Ultimate Sackboy is not the game I was expecting when it comes to a mobile release, but it is a step in the right direction, and we are hoping that we get to see some more exciting games coming on the mobile platform.

Regarding the release date, the Ultimate Sackboy is running on Android and iOS on 21st February, later this year. The game will be free, with in-app purchases for costumes and other unlockables.