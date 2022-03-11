Ubisoft Confirms Cyberattack Incident, Says No Player Data Was Taken

Game publisher and developer Ubisoft confirmed to have been on the receiving end of a cyberattack last week. The incident disrupted the availability of Ubisoft games and services, though that appears to have been resolved already. Additionally, it seems like no player data was taken by whoever perpetrated the attack.

It's not the first time that cyberattacks have targeted Ubisoft. In 2020, the company filed a lawsuit against the owners of website SNG.One, which allowed users to attack servers of various games including the popular first-person tactical shooter Rainbow Six: Siege. The company won said lawsuit last year at the US Central District Court of California, where the judge awarded Ubisoft around $153K in compensation. Another prominent game developer, CD Projekt RED, was also targeted by cyberattacks in early 2021. The developers were even locked out of their computers for a while.

More recently, graphics card manufacturer NVIDIA suffered a major cyberattack that compromised several parts of its business. The source code for NVIDIA's acclaimed Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) image reconstruction technique was also leaked as a result.