Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Were Locked Out of Their Computers Following Cyber Attack- Report

The next big Cyberpunk 2077 patch has been delayed to next month, and the recent major cyber attack is mostly to blame for the delay, as developers were locked out of their computers for more than just a few days, according to a new report.

Bloomberg reports that the cyber attack compromised personal information of employees, including information like Polish ID numbers and passport details. As such, the company told the staff to freeze their accounts and report the security breach. They also had to send their computers to CDPR for malware scans, which effectively prevented them from working on the upcoming patch for two weeks, as the team is currently working from home.

Yesterday, CDPR indeed confirmed that the next Cyberpunk 2077 update has been delayed also a result of the recent cyber attack. The company also confirmed that the scope for the 1.2 patch has also gotten bigger.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia worldwide. The game will release later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.