NVIDIA Hit By Major Cyberattack That May Have ‘Completely Compromised’ Parts of Its Business

Cyberattack Targeting NVIDIA Completely Compromises Parts of Its Business, Company Rep States They Are Currently Investigating The Incident

In their exclusive report, The Telegraph reports that the cyberattack was initiated at the same time as the Russian cyber warfare division started their offensive against Ukraine. All Nato allies have announced major sanctions on Russia and this could potentially be why Russia has decided to target major companies such as NVIDIA.

An Nvidia spokesman said: “We are investigating an incident. We don’t have any additional information to share at this time." Via The Telegraph

The report further states that the cyberattack on NVIDIA has completely compromised parts of their business and there are already reports from several users coming in regarding services disruption. The scale of this attack is currently unknown but it clearly seems to be a major one as NVIDIA had to take several systems offline to pacify the intrusion before it could spread further.

“The ultimate concern is that somebody may have put something in one of the software updates,” Dr Woodward said, pointing to the devastating SolarWinds hack that exploited American software companies to gain access to US government computer systems. “They’ll be going through trying to make sure to see if there's any indication that anything has been changed in their software that they then shipped to their clients.” Via The Telegraph

NVIDIA's mail servers were also partially operational during this time so it's entirely likely that there might have been a breach in confidential documents. But it is not confirmed yet if any data was stolen. Another major concern is that NVIDIA will now have to ensure that their services and the software they are providing to end-users is entirely free of any viruses or malicious code that could affect them.