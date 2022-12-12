Two Unreleased Macs Spotted in Steam’s November 2022 Survey

Apple is planning to release upgraded models of its 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro lineup in 2023. The upcoming machines will house the new M2-series chips with enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities. According to the latest, two unreleased Macs have appeared in Steam's November 2022 survey. Check out more details on the upcoming MacBook Pro models below and what you should expect.

Unreleased Macs with "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,6" identifiers spotted in Steam's database

Steam's survey for November 2022 highlights two unreleased Macs with identifiers corresponding to the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and other models. Both identifiers "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,6" are listed with 0 percent usage but it seems Apple is testing the forthcoming Macs with custom silicon on Steam's gaming platform.

Take note that this is not the first time that we are hearing details on the unreleased Macs with Apple's custom silicon. Previously, the Geekbench scores of Apple's M2 Max chipset surfaced online to show the single and multi-core performance. We are expecting the M2 Max chip to arrive with the upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple's Upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

It was also previously rumored that Apple will announce the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models in the last quarter of this year. However, with no information in sight, the release seems to be pushed until 2023. While the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will be the highlight of the machines, we might see higher memory configurations.

The M2 chip was announced earlier this year in June with the M2 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Pro, and M2 iPad Pro models. Apple will potentially release the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models sometime next year but you should not expect any changes in the design. Nonetheless, since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will update you as soon as further information is available. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.