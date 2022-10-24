Menu
Company

Updated MacBook Pro Models Rumored to Feature ‘Very High-Bandwidth’ RAM Chips

Omar Sohail
Oct 24, 2022, 07:46 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Updated MacBook Pro Models Rumored to Feature Capable of Achieving ‘Very High-Bandwidth’

The underlying RAM technology used in the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup is LPDDR5, and according to the latest information, the updated models will receive a boost in that area, featuring faster memory.

New Information Implies That Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models Will Have LPDDR5X RAM Support

Though MacRumors Forums Amethyst does not explicitly state that the new MacBook Pro models will feature LPDDR5X RAM, the latter is the only standard that is faster than what is running on the 2021 models. According to Amethyst, the updated versions will feature very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM, with the memory expected to be integrated to the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Related StoryAli Salman
Apple Releases tvOS 16.1 With Siri Improvements and Much More

Coming to the bandwidth numbers, the M1 Pro topped out at 200GB/s, while the M1 Max’s limit was 400GB/s. While we are not aware which TSMC’s manufacturing process has been used for the M2 Pro or M2 Max, a future teardown post or video might shed extra light on whether or not the newer machines feature LPDDR5X chips. Samsung recently announced that it launched the world’s fastest LPDDR5X RAM, achieving a bandwidth of 8.5Gbps.

The Korean giant also provided some performance numbers, stating that the new standard is 1.3-times faster than the previous LPDDR5 one and utilizes 20 percent less power. Going by those numbers, Samsung’s LPDDR5X RAM being 1.3-times faster means those chips are 33 percent faster than LPDDR5 ones. Going by this calculation, the M2 Pro would have a 266GB/s bandwidth, while the M2 Max would reach a new threshold of 532GB/s.

Keep in mind that the aforementioned figures are just theoretical, so we will wait for Apple’s press release to find out how capable the M2 Pro and the M2 Max are compared to their direct predecessors. We know that the M2 Max will reportedly see an increase in both CPU and GPU cores for the top-tier configuration compared to the M1 Max, so a higher memory bandwidth was always expected. Now, all we have to do is wait for Apple’s official press release in November, so stay tuned.

News Source: MacRumors Forums

Products mentioned in this post

MacBook Pro

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order