Apple M2 Max 12-Core CPU Benchmarks Show Up To 10% Single-Thread & 20% Multi-Thread Performance Jump Versus M1 Max

The latest benchmarks of Apple's upcoming M2 Max CPU which would feature 12 cores have leaked out and shows up to 20% improvement over M1 Max.

Apple M2 Max 12-Core CPU Showcases Up To A 20% Performance Jump Over The M1 Max In Leaked Benchmarks

The Apple M2 Max CPU will be targeted at the next-gen of Macbooks and offer more performance per core and performance per watt than the existing M1 Max chips. The CPUs targeted at the high-end space will not be the best in Apple's lineup since that spot will still be held by Apple's M2 Ultra CPUs that would launch later in 2023.

As for the specifications, the Apple M2 Max CPU will offer a total of 12 cores, an increase of 2 cores versus the M1 Max which maxed out at 10 cores. We can't say for sure what the exact performance and efficiency core configuration would be yet. The CPU ran at a base frequency of 3.54 GHz & was equipped with 4 MB of L2 cache. There was also 96 GB of onboard memory on the specific Mac. As for the max clock speeds, the chip peaked out at around 3.7 GHz as reported by the Geekbench log (here).

Apple M2 Max CPU benchmarks have leaked and showcase up to a 20% performance uplift versus the M1 Max. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

When it comes to performance, the Apple M2 Max CPU scored 1889 points in single-core & 14586 points in multi-core tests. For comparison, the Apple M1 Max scores around 1750 points in single-core and 12,200 points in multi-core tests. This gives us up to a 10% single-threaded & a 20% multi-threaded performance increase over the previous generation CPU which is a nice gain. Obviously, this being an early leak would mean that there's still room for improvement and we can see a few percentile increases in the final benchmarks as we get closer to launch.

M2 Max CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2.3k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k M2 Max 1.9k M1 Max 1.8k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

M2 Max CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900K 26.5k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900KS 19k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k M2 Max 14.6k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k M1 Max 12.3k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

When compared to some modern CPUs such as Intel's Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' and AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4', the Apple M2 Max gets crushed in both single and multi-threaded numbers since those desktop CPUs offer over 2000 points in single-core and over 20,000 points in multi-threaded benchmarks. Apple will most likely flaunt its efficiency figures against these chips while the M2 Ultra will try to get as close as possible to modern-day x86 parts.

News Source: Benchleaks