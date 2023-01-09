Sony to Release Two New PlayStation 5 Bundles With Two DualSense Controllers Next Month, Retail Listings Suggest

Two new PlayStation 5 bundles appear to be introduced by Sony next month.

As spotted by Twitter user and analyst MauroNL, Australian retailer EBGames is currently listing two new PS5 console bundles, both with two DualSense controllers. The listings include both a disc version and a digital bundle based on the newer CFI-1216A & CFI-1216B models with 6nm chips. According to EBGames, both new PlayStation 5 bundles are arriving in early February 2023.

An interesting find for sure, although Sony hasn’t officially announced the existence of these new PS5 console bundles just yet. Whether these listings are legit remains to be seen, but certain PS4 console bundles also came with two DualShock controllers.

Sony introduced its updated PS5 console with 6nm AMD Oberon Plus SOC back in September of last year. This model offers lower temperatures and consumes less power than the previous models.

The PlayStation 5 was released back in November 2020, and as reported last week, Sony managed to sell over 30 million units as of December 2022. Due to high demand and global chip shortages, consumers were hard-pressed to actually find Sony's next-gen console. Luckily, as expressed by PlayStation's Jim Ryan, these shortages are now a thing of the past.

"PS5 supply has improved toward the end of last year, and I'm happy to share that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales and that we have now sold more than 30 million units through to consumers worldwide. Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

Back in August of last year, Sony was forced to announce a major price increase for the PlayStation 5 in Europe, China, the UK, Japan, Australia, Mexico, and Canada. According to Ryan, this decision was made due to the global economic environment. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”