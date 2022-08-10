Menu
Company

Twitter Shareholders Rejoice as Elon Musk Dumps Tesla Shares Worth Billions of Dollars, Indicating That a Possible Compromise Is Near

Rohail Saleem
Aug 10, 2022
Elon Musk

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

We had noted in a previous post that Elon Musk’s soaring net worth on the back of a blistering rally in Tesla shares boded well for the prospects of a compromise with Twitter vis-à-vis the stalled takeover deal. Well, our observation proved to be quite prescient as the CEO of Tesla has now disclosed the liquidation of Tesla shares worth billions of dollars in a likely move to pre-fund his Twitter-related financing commitments ahead of a possible compromise.

Bear in mind that Elon Musk and Twitter are headed toward a legal showdown in October, where the social media platform hopes to legally compel Musk to consummate his pledge to take Twitter private. For his part, Musk has cited the uncertainty around the quantum of bots that proliferate on Twitter as a major stumbling block to the implementation of the takeover agreement at the original offer price of $54.20 per share.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Did Jim Cramer Just Jinx the Ongoing Tesla Rally?

To wit, Elon Musk has now filed six Form 4s with the SEC (you can peruse these documents here, here, here, here, here, and here), disclosing the sale of 7,924,107 Tesla shares. Cumulatively, this liquidation spree has netted Musk nearly $7 billion ($6.9 billion to be exact) in proceeds.

Elon Musk has now sold around $32 billion worth of Tesla shares over the past 12-month period. Toward the end of 2021, the CEO of Tesla had sold roughly $16 billion worth of shares to pay off tax liabilities. Then, in April-May, Musk had sold around $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares to fund his equity commitments under the original Twitter takeover deal.

Under the terms of the original $44 billion deal, Elon Musk was seeking $46.5 billion in financing, where he was personally required to cough up around $21 billion from his own resources, and the residual $22 billion was expected to materialize in the form of loans and bank financing, including a $12.5 billion margin loan which had necessitated $62.5 billion in unencumbered collateral. With over half of Musk’s Tesla stake already pledged to underwrite existing loans at the time, the margin loan had created severe problems for the CEO of Tesla. Musk was eventually able to preclude the entirety of the margin loan by increasing his equity commitments and seeking $7.1 billion in additional funding from the likes of Larry Ellison, Binance, Sequoia, and the Saudi prince Al Waleed.

Elon Musk Twitter
Source: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/twtr

This brings us to the crux of the matter. Twitter shares are currently up around 5 percent in pre-market trading. This indicates growing euphoria among Twitter investors vis-à-vis an early out-of-court settlement between Elon Musk and the social media giant. Of course, it remains likely that the purchase price of Twitter will end up getting renegotiated lower.

For now, it appears that Elon Musk is done with selling his Tesla stake unless some of his equity partners in the Twitter deal “don’t come through.”

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Twitter Security Flaw Potentially Exposed Over 5 Million Accounts

Do you think Elon Musk and Twitter will be able to resolve their dispute amicably in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order