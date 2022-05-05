Twitter Takeover Math Is Finally Starting to Work in Elon Musk’s Favor as the CEO of Tesla Has Reportedly Tapped Old Pals for Financing

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. WCCF TECH INC has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have been hammered over the past couple of days as the specter of a veritable volley of stock liquidation from Elon Musk to finance his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) takeover move took its toll, with the EV giant’s share price declining over 12 percent between the 25th and the 29th of April. Since then, however, Tesla’s share price has partially recouped recent losses, spurred by a relief rally of sorts in the broader market amid increased certainty on the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike trajectory.

Now, though, the math surrounding Musk’s $44 billion Twitter gambit is finally turning more favorable, as per the recent reporting from the NY Post.

The Market Is Losing Confidence in the Ability of the CEO of Tesla to Close the Twitter Takeover Deal

As we had detailed in a post last week, the CEO of Tesla has arranged $46.5 billion in financing for his Twitter move, where Musk is required to cough up around $21 billion from his own resources, and the residual $22 billion expected to materialize in the form of loans bank financing, including a $12.5 billion margin loan with a loan-to-value ratio of 20 percent.

The terms surrounding the margin loan are particularly onerous, as we had flagged last week. For instance, the loan requires Musk to post unencumbered collateral worth at least $62.5 billion, thereby precluding Musk’s sizable stake in Tesla in the form of options.

After the recent liquidation of his Tesla stake, which saw Musk selling $8.5 billion worth of shares, the CEO of Tesla now owns 162.963 million shares worth $155.241 billion, based on yesterday’s closing price. However, as per the calculation by Bloomberg, over half of Musk’s total Tesla stake is already pledged to underwrite existing personal loans. This means that if the Tesla stock price were to fall below $837, Musk wouldn’t be able to post sufficient collateral for the margin loan facility.

Of course, there remained the possibility that Musk would choose to utilize his recent cash repository to draw down existing debt, thereby releasing a vast majority of his Tesla stake from any encumbrance or pledge-based obligations.

However, the CEO of Tesla now seems to have taken another route. The New York Post is now out with information that Musk is tapping the financial resources of his old backers to bolster his Twitter bid.

Has Elon Musk Already Breached the Terms of the Twitter Sale Agreement by Touting Trump’s TRUTH Social Platform?

“Sources close to the situation say Musk may be closing in on raising $10 billion in cash from equity co-investors — mostly venture capital firms who have backed his other companies, including Space X. One source close to the talks declined to name the firms, but Musk’s past investors have included Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Valor Equity Partners.”

Another possibility is that the CEO of Tesla partners with the private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Bear in mind that the firm had expressed interest in taking over Twitter a few weeks back.

The impetus behind these potential collaborations stems from Musk’s desire to limit his exposure to the Twitter deal to around $15 billion, including his current stake of 9.2 percent in Twitter, worth around $3.4 billion.

Update: The $12.5 Margin Loan That the CEO of Tesla Acquired to Fund Twitter Takeover Deal Has Now Been Reduced to $6.25 Billion

*MUSK MARGIN LOANS FOR TWTR DEAL DECREASED TO $6.25B FROM $12.5B$TWTR — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 5, 2022

As per the latest filing with the SEC, Musk's margin loan commitment has decreased to $6.25 billion. This means that the CEO of Tesla will now be required to post a collateral of just $31.25 billion instead of the original $62.5 billion.

*MUSK'S EQUITY COMMITMENTS FOR TWITTER DEAL NOW $27.25B$TWTR — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 5, 2022

This has been made possible as Musk has now secured $7.1 billion in new financing from Larry Ellison, Binance, Sequoia, and the Saudi prince Al Waleed, thereby increasing the equity commitments to the Twitter deal to $27.25 billion from the original $21 billion.