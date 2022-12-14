Twitter Reportedly Considering Selling User Data, Which Will Violate Apple’s App Store Rules

To prevent Twitter from losing additional money, Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue, a service where app users would have to pay a monthly fee. However, Musk may have more plans to make the micro-blogging social network a profitable business, with the latest one being a controversial decision; forcing users to share their data, which is in direct violation of Apple’s App Store rules.

Twitter currently allows users to opt out of personalized ads, but this might change in the near future

New information published by Platformer (via Business Insider) states that users would be presented with a full-screen notification, and they cannot skip this step if they want to continue using the service. Currently, like Facebook and Google, Twitter allows users to opt out of tracking, but this might be a thing of the past.

People familiar with Twitter’s plans state that the change will initially be rolled out to around 1 percent of Americans to see how they would respond before expanding it to everyone that uses the app. Perhaps the only way to avoid this obstacle is to subscribe to Twitter Blue, but that would mean paying $8 a month or $11 if you are an iPhone user.

Twitter reportedly wants users to forcefully give up their data because Twitter Blue will not prevent the company from losing money, as it is estimated to cost the firm $6 in revenue per subscriber. Even if Musk manages to roll out this change, we have not addressed that forcefully agreeing users to sell their data and allow being tracked by the service is a direct violation of Apple’s App Store rules.

According to Apple’s App Store Review Guidelines, users cannot be allowed to use an app or service for the purpose of tracking. Based on this information, Twitter would be violating the guidelines, and it may force Apple to remove the app from its store.

“(vi) Apps should allow a user to get what they’ve paid for without performing additional tasks, such as posting on social media, uploading contacts, checking in to the app a certain number of times, etc. Apps should not require users to rate the app, review the app, watch videos, download other apps, tap on advertisements, enable tracking, or take other similar actions in order to access functionality, content, use the app, or receive monetary or other compensation, including but not limited to gift cards and codes.”

Assuming Apple does remove Twitter from the App Store, according to an EU mandate, the app could once again be found on the platform through third-party alternatives, but that is if it is removed. Right now, Twitter is juggling additional cost reductions, including not paying severance packages to employees that were laid off. In short, trouble is looming in the future, but we will continue to see how this plays out.

