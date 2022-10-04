Menu
Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Finally Start Editing Their Tweets

Furqan Shahid
Oct 4, 2022, 07:50 AM EDT
Credits: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov

After years of users asking about the feature, Twitter has finally made the edit tweet feature a reality. The feature is now rolling out to all Twitter Blue subscribers to those who are in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand and yes, you do have to be a subscriber if you want to use the feature.

Now, it is important to understand that the feature is not available for those who are not subscribed to Twitter Blue and we are not sure about whether or not this feature will make it to the general public.

After Years of Teasing, Twitter Finally Lets You Edit Tweets But There is a Catch

For those wondering, the Edit Tweet feature lets you fix typos, hashtags, along with other things in your tweet. However, there is a catch here. You will only be able to edit your tweet within the 30-minutes period after you publish the tweet. Once you edit the tweet, the tweet will have visual cues like an icon, timestamp, and label that show users that the tweet has been modified.

As we have mentioned before, the feature is only going to be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers and in case you are not familiar, this subscription basically allows access to advanced features and perks. You get custom app icons, the ability to undo tweets, bookmark folders, ad-free articles, and more. Subscribers also get access to experimental features that are part of Twitter Labs. Although the features change, currently, you can get access to higher quality video uploads, NFT profile pictures, Edit Tweets, and access to the revamped Spaces Tab.

Thankfully, Twitter Blue does not cost a lot of money as it costs around $4.99 per month. You can go ahead and subscribe without any issues.

Do you think the Edit Tweet feature should arrive for everyone else, as well or are you happy with not having it?

