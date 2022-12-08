Twitter is Going to Charge $11/month for Twitter Blue on iPhone and $7/month on Website

A few days ago, we talked about how Elon Musk's decision to put Twitter Blue on hold indefinitely was made so the company could find a way to circumvent paying Apple the 30% fee that the company charges. At that point, it seemed impossible that the Twitter owner would come up with a solution to the issue, but we now have some reports claiming what will happen.

Twitter Has Finally Found a Way to Pay Apple the 30% Fee and Still Have Twitter Blue on iPhone

According to a report from The Information, to make up for the lost 30%, Twitter will charge $11 a month for Twitter Blue on iPhone and $7 a month for it on the website.

These prices are revised to reflect the mandatory Apple fee that the company charges, but it is also worth noting that before this new change went into effect, Twitter Blue was $7.99. The source also mentions that the new decision is only available to some employees, but that's no longer a surprise, considering that everything happening at Twitter HQ is very rushed.

For those wondering about the increase in subscription price on iPhones. That's because it will give Twitter the leverage to get around the 30% fee without losing any money, and if you do the math, the number does not fall far from the math.

However, for those wondering if this is going to affect Twitter Blue on Apple devices, then that will not be the case because, at the end of the day, Apple is more concerned about its 30% share. With Twitter's new increased pricing plan, they will be getting their share, and Twitter Blue will be available for everyone.

As far as the availability is concerned, we still don't have a word as to when the service is going to be available for everyone to use. We will keep you posted as the story develops and whether or not any changes are taking place to the subscription and what it offers.

Are you willing to pay an additional $11 for Twitter Blue on iPhone? Let us know what your opinions are in the comments below.