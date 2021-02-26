Twitter Announces New ‘Super Follow’ Feature Allowing Users to Charge Followers for Content

Twitter is aiming to reduce its dependency on advertising in order to generate revenue. In an attempt to make that happen, the microblogging giant is working on two new features which will launch later this year. One of the two features is "Super Follow" - which will allow users to charge their followers for exclusive content. There is a wide range of things that Twitter classifies as exclusive content. Let's dive in to see some more details on the new features and when can we expect the changes to arrive.

Twitter Working to Bring New Super Follow and Communities Feature to Launch Later This Year

The features were announced at Twitter's Analyst Day Event. As mentioned earlier, users will be able to charge their followers for exclusive content which includes bonus tweets, newsletter subscriptions, access to community groups, videos, exclusive deals, a badge indicating support, and more. In an example screenshot as shared below, a user is being charged $4.99 per month in order to receive a wide range of benefits. This will give publishers and creators the opportunity to be paid directly by their followers. Here's what the company said regarding the feature.

"Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves,"

Apart from Super Follow, the second feature that the company will announce later this year is 'Communities'. The Communities feature will work in a similar way to Facebook Groups. In my view, this is something that has been missing from Twitter all this time - allowing a group of people to interact and share tweets privately. Users can join groups based on their interests such as social justice, cats, plants, and more.

The company is also planning to announce another "safety mode". The feature will be suggested automatically when the system picks up if a post is attracting spam or abusive replies. When the feature is turned on, safety mode will automatically block accounts that don't play well with Twitter's rules. At this point in time, it's not clear when the feature will globally roll out.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the scene as soon as we have a word. Until then, share your views with us regarding the new Super Follow feature. Moreover, are you looking forward to the Communities in Twitter?