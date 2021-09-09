Twisted Metal Revival Again Said to be in Early Development, Could be at PS Showcase Today

Rumors have been bubbling that Sony’s beloved car combat series Twisted Metal may returning, and with the big PlayStation Showcase only hours away, they’ve reached a boiling point. On the latest episode of Jeff Grubb’s GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb (subscription required) the wanton leaker indicated a new Twisted Metal was in early development and might just be a part of today’s PlayStation show (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the transcription).

I think Twisted Metal is in the works but it may still be a ways off, so I think we’re early. That speaks to a larger strategy shift from Sony – well, it’s not even a shift, it’s a ‘broadening’ of their strategy. If they have Twisted Metal ready to show [at Thursday’s Showcase], they might. But either way, it does seem like it’s in the works, it does seem that it’s coming, and it does seem like it does not involve David Jaffe.

We already know a Twisted Metal TV series is in the works, and according to Grubb, Sony’s new strategy is to try to pair new entries in their PlayStation franchises with TV and movie adaptations…

It does seem like [Sony] is potentially greenlighting games to coincide with their attempts to release movies and television shows based on these properties. It seems that they are going to try to line these things up with games at the same time, and the thinking there is one, they looked at [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] and they want to have MCU-like success, and I think there’s a thought inside of Sony that, ‘Hey, we make movies, why aren’t we capitalizing on that?

Is a new Twisted Metal in the works? We may not have to wait long to find out – the PlayStation Showcase kicks off today at 1pm PT and we’ll keep you updated on all the happenings.