Twisted Metal Revival Reportedly Rebooted, Now Being Handled by a Sony 1st Party Studio

For the last few months, rumors have circulated that Sony is planning to revive their classic Twisted Metal franchise with Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games taking the lead. Well, according to a new insider report from Video Games Chronicle, it seems that may have already changed. Don’t worry, the game's still on the way, but the developer has reportedly changed.

According to Video Games Chronicle, the Liverpool-based Lucid Games is off the new Twisted Metal project and has been replaced with one of PlayStation’s “first-party studios in Europe.” While the reason for the switch isn’t known for sure, one source that spoke to VGC suggested that the somewhat mediocre response to Destruction AllStars may have contributed. Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but VGC has been a very solid source in the past.

Horizon Forbidden West Teases Its Locales, Tribes, and Mysterious Foes in a New Trailer

As for who might be making the new Twisted Metal now, VGC doesn’t specify, but it being a European PlayStation Studios team does narrow things down somewhat. Assuming “European” also includes UK-based devs, we’re looking at Guerrilla Games, Housemarque, Media Molecule, FireSprite, and Nixxes Software as possibilities. Of those, FireSprite seems the most likely, given its founders originally worked on the WipeOut racing series. That said, Media Molecule working on a Twisted Metal with some sort of creation element would be an interesting twist.

Sony Pictures recently announced a Twisted Metal TV series featuring MCU star Anthony Mackie in the lead. It’s speculated Sony will try to release the new video game around the same time as the TV series in a bit of corporate synergy. Sony has not specified when the Twisted Metal series will launch, but it’s expected sometime in 2023.

What do you think? Excited for a new Twisted Metal? Who do you think is leading up development now that Lucid Games is reportedly out?