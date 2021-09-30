Twisted Metal Revival Is in the Works by Destruction All-Stars Developer – Report

The rumored Twisted Metal series revival, is in development by Lucid Games, according to a new report that has been shared online.

This new report from VGC revealed that the studio behind the PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction All-Stars is currently working on the next entry in the classic Sony series. This new game is apparently being built around a free-to-play model, and it will release in 2023 to coincide with the launch of the TV show.

According to the sources, the new car combat instalment – which by release, will be the series’ first in over a decade – has started early development at the Liverpool, UK-based studio. One person with knowledge of Lucid’s plans suggested that the revival would be built around a free-to-play model, partly in response to Destruction All-Stars’ last-minute transition from a premium game to a PlayStation Plus title.

The Twisted Metal revival has been rumored for some time. The game is quite early in development and the fact it will coincide with the TV show marks a shift in Sony's strategy, according to known leaker Jeff Grubb.

I think Twisted Metal is in the works but it may still be a ways off, so I think we’re early. That speaks to a larger strategy shift from Sony – well, it’s not even a shift, it’s a ‘broadening’ of their strategy. If they have Twisted Metal ready to show [at Thursday’s Showcase], they might. But either way, it does seem like it’s in the works, it does seem that it’s coming, and it does seem like it does not involve David Jaffe. It does seem like [Sony] is potentially greenlighting games to coincide with their attempts to release movies and television shows based on these properties. It seems that they are going to try to line these things up with games at the same time, and the thinking there is one, they looked at [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] and they want to have MCU-like success, and I think there’s a thought inside of Sony that, ‘Hey, we make movies, why aren’t we capitalizing on that?

The Twisted Metal revival has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.