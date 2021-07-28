TSMC’s 2nm Process Plans Approved; May Be Used to Mass Produce iPhone Chips for 2024

TSMC’s advancement in the silicon race is exactly why it is managed to keep a client as lucrative as Apple, but the Taiwanese giant will also attempt to keep that position by investing in its 2nm manufacturing process. According to the latest report, the company’s plans have been approved for a facility that will mass produce these chips, with possible hopes that Apple will use the technology to mass produce next-generation A-series for iPhones arriving in 2024.

Apple Previously Reported to Have Secured 3nm Shipments From TSMC, Even Though Mass Production Has yet to Start

TSMC will likely start test production of its 2nm process in 2023, as the Taiwanese government has approved plans for the upcoming node, according to Nikkei. Assuming everything goes according to plan, Apple could use this advanced manufacturing process in its iPhones for 2024, which would be called the iPhone 16 series if the California-based giant decides to stick with the same naming scheme.

As for the chipset, Apple may call it the A17 Bionic, and aside from this, TSMC’s 2nm node could also be used to mass produce custom silicon found in upcoming Macs and iPads. The Taiwanese giant could not just be pushing its plans into overdrive in order to maintain a lead against Samsung, another semiconductor that is trailing by a significant margin in terms of technological superiority but also to retain the same number of chip orders from Apple.

In fact, according to a previous report, TSMC and Apple were working on 2nm R&D, with separate information claiming that the chipmaker had already received orders for this process, though the name of the customer was not mentioned. Then again, considering that Apple is rumored to have secured the initial shipment of 3nm chip orders, it is not difficult to assume that the Cupertino giant would have made arrangements to obtain the first batch of 2nm chip orders too.

Due to the ongoing silicon shortage, TSMC has had to prioritize chip orders for Apple this year, and if the situation witnesses a repeat in 2024, we could see the company gaining an edge once more. Fortunately, it is too early to make such claims, so we will see what happens in the coming years.

