IBM Unveils The World’s First ‘2nm’ Technology With Nanosheets – But Don’t Let That 2nm Tag Fool You

IBM, today, announced their "2nm" process technology which they are calling the world's first 2nm process. Process nomenclature is quickly becoming about as standardized as the various fashion styles out there. Almost every manufacturer has its own definition of a node, with some being more lenient than others. IBM appears to have been the first to achieve a sustainable process improvement using nanosheet technology - which is far more exciting than the 2nm claim.

IBM delivers 2nm process on nanosheet technology

Typically, process shrinks offered 50% improvement for the same die area so when companies started employing exotic techniques like FinFET and got the same improvement without actually decreasing the die size - they started drifting away from the "true" value of the node size. To be clear, not a single manufacturer right now has an honest node nomenclature, but if we were to rank them in terms of strictness, Intel's naming is about twice as strict as TSMC and so on.

Intel's 7nm process for example, would be about the same as TSMC's 5nm process. TSMC's 5nm process is also not even a 50% improvement (it offers only 15% improvement over 7nm) so calling it 5nm is itself a bit of a stretch. According to IBM's claims their "2nm" technology offers a roughly 50% improvement over TSMC 7nm which would make it - at best a 3.5nm technology by even the most lenient standards of today. But I digress, there is something amazing hidden inside their message.

In a world where lithography is becoming increasingly more exotic, the race is on to find the next FinFET or manufacturing technique to continue shrinking. High NA EUV is one of these and IBM seems to have figured out another one with nanosheet technology. To me as an enthusiast, this is incredibly exciting news - far more than the 2nm marketing messaging. TSMC's lowest pitch size is 30nm and I don't expect IBM to be lower than 20nm.

It would also be interesting to see how the company manages the problems of quantum tunneling (gates no longer act as gates and electrons simply pass through transistors) and bitflipping (as transistors become smaller and smaller, cosmic rays can flip them, causing a transaction of 500 to read as 5 million for eg).