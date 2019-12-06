Tropico 6’s First Big Paid Update is All About the Money

Tropico 6 has just dropped its first big paid DLC pack since launching earlier this year, The Llama of Wall Street, and as the name implies, this one’s all about dominating the world of capitalism. Players who pony up for the update will be able to manipulate the price of goods, build the Trade Institute and other new improvements, and attempt to take down Wall Street itself in a new standalone mission. Check out a trailer for The Llama of Wall Street, below.

Here’s a quick rundown of The Llama of Wall Street’s new features:

Immortal Realms Vampire Wars Preview – Every Strategy Sub-Genre Ever

Enter the world of big business with the new standalone mission: The Llama of Wall Street

Use new buildings such as the Trade Institute, Toy Workshop and Smart Furniture Studio to further your economic power

Expanded gameplay mechanics means goods are now subject to price fluctuations, trade impacts and trends. Infiltrate global markets to forecast future trends and play the markets as you see fit

Random events pose extra challenges and will impact global market situations, trade and production. Keep an eye out and act accordingly

Sharpen your skills in a brand-new sandbox map

Make Tropico yours with more edicts, traits and customisation options for El Prez and his palace.

The Llama of Wall Street will set players back $10, but it's on sale for $8.49 for a limited time. The paid DLC will launch alongside a free update, which includes:

New Warehouse building. Store goods and cash out for a quick buck later on!

Additional sandbox map ‘Rio’

Community-requested ‘Social Security’ edict, enabling students and retirees to receive money from the government and avoid going broke.

In-game introduction of the #WorshipElPrez social media contest winner.

Tropico 6 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Llama of Wall Street can be downloaded right now.