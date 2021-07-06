Xbox Game Pass Delivers Tropico 6, UFC 4, and Cloud Play for The Medium in Early July

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early July, and while its not the richest lineup, there are still some solid additions. Subscribers can look forward to EA Sports UFC 4, Tropico 6, and more. Meanwhile, The Medium and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are now available to play via the cloud.

Here are your early-July PC and console Game Pass titles:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) – July 8 Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a block-building RPG set in a fantasy land threatened by an evil cult. Explore, battle, create, and harvest in the charming single-player campaign or build big projects in the online sandbox mode for up to four players. Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 8 In Tropico 6, travel to a beautiful island state and make it your own. In this sixth entry in the series, build and manage a whole archipelago, decking it out with your choice of buildings, industry, and décor. Will you rule your people as a generous statesman or ruthless dictator? The choice is yours. UFC 4 (Console) EA Play – July 8 Shape your legend with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – UFC 4 is coming soon to The Play List! Members can enter the Octagon on July 8 to create and customize their own character and start their journey from unknown amateur to UFC superstar. Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15 Left for dead by a colorful group of bandits, you will chain killing sprees to exact revenge on the treacherous Mr. Black Wolf. Improvise your kills with utterly everything you can get your hands on from carrots to plasma guns. Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15 The ultimate farming simulation returns! Become a modern farmer and develop your farm on two huge American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend to. The Medium (Cloud – July 15) Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned hotel resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. As always, Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? I have been meaning to give the new Tropico a try.