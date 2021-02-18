Square-Enix’s retro RPG Octopath Traveler has been one of the Nintendo Switch’s sleeper hits, and now they’re following it up with something a little bit different. Coming from the same team as Octopath Traveler, Project Triangle Strategy uses a similar 2D-3D-hybrid art style, but as the name implies, it’s a tactical strategy game more in line with Square Enix classics like Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Battle.

In addition to the tactical gameplay, Project Triangle Strategy will feature a unique branching narrative mechanic, in which you have to convince teammates to support story-altering decisions before you can make them. Check out the debut trailer for Project Triangle Strategy, below.

Splatoon 3 Splashes Onto Nintendo Switch in 2022

Intrigued? Well, you can try out a free Project Triangle Strategy demo right now! Here’s a bit more detail about the game…

Three nations battle for control of the dwindling resources of salt and iron Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir to the Kingdom of Glenbrook in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions -- Utility, Morality, Liberty -- which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself. Control multi-tiered battlefields to strategically secure victory Finding the best location in turn-based battles can tip the tide of combat in your favor. Position units on higher ground to take control of the battlefield and gain the advantage with increased range. You can also flank enemies on both sides, then strike from behind for a powerful follow-up attack. Elemental chain reactions are also an important part of combat. For example, use fire to melt icy terrain, then use lightning to electrocute it. Push the enemy into the electrified water to see sparks fly!

Project Triangle Strategy marches onto the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. What do you think? Ready for this unique take on the tactical JRPG?