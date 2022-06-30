Trials of the Dragon King DLC Coming to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in July

Today, publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja announced the Trials of the Dragon King DLC for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Its release date is very near, having been dated for July 20th on all platforms.

TRIALS OF THE DRAGON KING, the first round of content included in the season pass will include new jobs, weapons, accessories and category of equipment to blast your way through all the new areas, stories and challenges that await for you to find your perfect gameplay style.

Trials of the Dragon King is the first of three planned DLCs coming to the game. The upcoming two are titled Wanderer of the Rift and Different Future, and they're all part of the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Season Pass which will soon become available for purchase. Owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition already have the Season Pass, by the way.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launched three months ago. Our reviewer Kai Powell gave it an 8.2 out of 10 rating.