Get a 13-inch MacBook Pro With Quad-Core CPU, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM for $200 Off in This Limited Time Deal

Only back in August did we see the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro being offered at a $200 discount, and now, the price cut has been introduced on Amazon once more. Originally, the MacBook Pro can be had for $1,649, but Amazon is also offering a $50 couple that you can apply when checking out, and the price will come down to $1,599. Now that’s a terrific deal for something as portable and powerful as a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

With this model, you’re not just getting the Touch Bar and superior build quality with a massive trackpad that delivers one of the smoothest gestures for a portable machine, but it is also loaded with powerful internals. Coming to the processor, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a 2.00GHz quad-core i5, with the CPU complemented with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

The discount is applicable on the Space Gray and Silver finish, but we’re sure a lot of you aren’t going to mind what color you’re purchasing this in, just as long as you’re getting that proper macOS experience. With this kind of hardware, you’ll definitely get it. In addition to the powerful specifications under the hood, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro also features four Thunderbolt 3 ports, giving you lots of throughput and versatility in return.

You can connect multiple high-resolution displays, transfer data in the blink of an eye, or connect an eGPU solution with one of these ports. This model is also compatible with macOS Big Sur, so that’s a plus as well.