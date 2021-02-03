Total War: Warhammer III Will Unleash the Daemon Hordes in 2021

Get ready for the biggest, most epic fantasy battles yet, because Sega and Creative Assembly have announced Total War: Warhammer III is charging our way this year. This time around the action takes a decidedly dark turn, as players will be battling daemon hordes and dying gods in the bleak Chaos Realm. You can check out the first cinematic trailer for Total War: Warhammer III, below.

Well, damn! Looking dramatic! Of course, I’d like to see some real gameplay, but I’m sure that’s coming soon enough. Need to know more about Total War: Warhammer III? Here’s the real-time strategy game’s official description:

In Total War: Warhammer III each choice you make will shape the reality-shattering conflict to come; from the mysterious Lands of the East to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos. Experience strategy gaming on a scale yet unseen in this epic culmination to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy. Featuring iconic new races from the World of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, including the video-game debut of Kislev and Cathay alongside the factions of Chaos (Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch) players will wage war with the most diverse array of legendary heroes, gargantuan monsters, flying creatures and magical powers that the series has ever seen. Embarking on a new grand strategic campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god. Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?

Total War: Warhammer III marches onto PC in 2021 and pre-orders are now open (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store). What do you think? Looking forward to one more round of epic Warhammer action? Are you digging the dark devilish theme?