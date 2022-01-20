Total War: Warhammer 3 PC Specs Are Out; 120 GB of Space Required
Creative Assembly has posted the official Total War: Warhammer 3 PC specs on the game's Steam page. The system requirements are far from demanding, except for the 120GB of available space you'll need to free up on your drive before installing the game. This is twice as much as the required drive space for Total War: Warhammer 2.
-
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 8GB Memory if using integrated GPU.
-
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5/Ryzen 5 series
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 120 GB available space
- Additional Notes: TBA
As a reminder, Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch on PC (Windows, macOS, and Linux) on Thursday, February 17th. The third installment in the acclaimed real-time strategy game series will be available on day one to Game Pass subscribers.
Look out for more Total War: Warhammer 3 coverage as we get closer to the launch date.
Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to the mortal mind. It whispers promises of power, but to behold it is to be seduced by it. To relinquish your soul to it. To become it.
The four Ruinous Powers rule over this place, ever seeking to slip their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of daemonic corruption. Nurgle, the plague god; Slaanesh, the lord of excess; Tzeentch, the changer of ways; and Khorne, the god of blood and slaughter.
On the border between the worlds, two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. But each is beset by its own trials, and now both have cause to cross the threshold and send their armies into the Realm of Chaos.
The world stands on a precipice. A single push will plunge it into a cataclysm.
And there is one who schemes to achieve just that, an ancient figure who desires nothing less than to wield supreme power. But to succeed, he will need a champion…
The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?
