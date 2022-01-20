Total War: Warhammer 3 PC Specs Are Out; 120 GB of Space Required

Creative Assembly has posted the official Total War: Warhammer 3 PC specs on the game's Steam page. The system requirements are far from demanding, except for the 120GB of available space you'll need to free up on your drive before installing the game. This is twice as much as the required drive space for Total War: Warhammer 2.

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 120 GB available space Additional Notes: 8GB Memory if using integrated GPU.



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5/Ryzen 5 series Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 120 GB available space Additional Notes: TBA



As a reminder, Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch on PC (Windows, macOS, and Linux) on Thursday, February 17th. The third installment in the acclaimed real-time strategy game series will be available on day one to Game Pass subscribers.

Look out for more Total War: Warhammer 3 coverage as we get closer to the launch date.