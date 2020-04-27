Total War: Shogun II Is Free to Keep on Steam Starting Today

Total War: Shogun II, the critically acclaimed strategy game originally released by Creative Assembly in 2011, will be free to keep on Steam starting today (18:00 BST). You'll have until Friday, May 1st at the same time to permanently add it to your library.

The developer has shared a brief message explaining the giveaway as a gift to the community during COVID-19 lockdown times.

The past few weeks have presented unimaginable challenges for many of us, but the remarkable collective effort being made by the global community to overcome this moment of adversity has been truly inspirational. With this in mind, we want to continue to encourage you all to stay home and save lives by extending a gift to everyone to help make this difficult situation a little bit easier. Everyone at Creative Assembly is now working from home, and we hope that this will help everyone with that stay home mission – #StayHomeSaveLives.

Beyond the Total War: Shogun II giveaway, there'll also be a sale for several franchise installments on Steam, starting today at 18:00 BST and ending on Monday, May 4th at the same time.

However, the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS and ROME: Total War main games and DLC packs are not included in this sale, while Total War: WARHAMMER games are also not included. Total War: Shogun II will also be added to the sale with a 75% discount once the giveaway period ends.