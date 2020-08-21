Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2’s Launch Trailer Shows Off Huge Jumps, Create-a-Park, More

The launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is just a couple weeks away, and Activision is keeping the hype for the Birdman’s return high with a new launch trailer. The jam-packed video shows off some huge jumps, remade levels we haven’t seen yet, Create-a-Park mode, and more. Probably the most interesting bit is when they show some clips of the original Tony Hawk games compared to the remaster – the games have come a long way! Check out the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launch trailer, below.

While we’re at it, here’s a quick look at some of what you can do in THPS 1 and 2’s revamped Create-a-Skater mode…

Show off your style and creativity with Create-A-Skater in #THPS 1+2! 🛹 Get ready to hit insane new high score Combos 💯 and customize your Special Tricks🤘 pic.twitter.com/425lqpvaXQ — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) August 20, 2020

Haven’t been keeping up with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2? Here’s the official rundown:

Same Tony, New Tricks Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 will feature the full original roster of pro skaters from the turn of the 21st century. That includes Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Chad Muska…and of course, Tony Hawk. The remaster will also feature all the original levels from the first two games in the franchise, from the Warehouse to The Bullring, as well as many of the songs from the original games to amp you up while you go for that Sick Score. Those levels can be played solo with goals old and new, with a buddy for local co-op, or online with original multiplayer game modes. All of this will be presented in stunning 4K resolution with updated and enhanced graphics, running at a frame rate crisper than a perfect 50-50 grind: 60 FPS. Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park Return, Revamped Rather carve up your own park with a skater you created? Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park are back with some dope features added in. Create-A-Park will feature a robust editing suite, enabling an incredible level of customization to create the skate park of your wildest imaginations. These parks can be shared online with friends. After you create a park, why not create yourself – or a friend… or one gnarly looking poser – in Create-A-Skater? With plenty of customization options, including some that feature iconic skating and street brands, you’ll be able to express a crazy amount of creativity just in your custom skater alone.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 rolls onto PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4. A demo is available now for those who have pre-ordered or, uh, purchased Tony Hawk’s favorite burrito from Chipotle. No, really.