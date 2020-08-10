Chipotle Offering Free Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Demo With Burrito Purchase

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is less than a month away but fans will have their chance to try out the Warehouse demo sooner than expected. Previously announced as a pre-order exclusive, the new demo for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will also be available as part of a burrito cross-promotion with Chipotle.

Whether fans pre-order Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 or purchase the Tony Hawk Burrito from Chipotle, both groups will receive access to the Warehouse demo set to arrive on August 14th across all three supported platforms. In order to receive the demo from Chipotle, interested customers will have to be one of the first 2,000 people to order the Tony Hawk burrito from Chipotle starting today. There will also be a 2-hour live stream on Chipotle's Twitch page on August 14th at 11am PT offering up 5,000 free burritos to viewers.

So, what exactly is in a Tony Hawk Burrito from Chipotle? Leave it to the Birdman himself to drop the details:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on September 4th, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Standard Edition will retail for $39.99, with a Digital Deluxe Edition available for $49.99 and a physical Collector's Edition available at select retailers for $99.99 that includes a full-sized Birdhouse deck.