Silent Hill Series Is Set to Be Relaunched in the Future, Move Director Reveals

The Silent Hill series has been dormant for a while, but it seems like Konami has a big project in the works that will relaunch the series.

Speaking with JEUXACTU, as translated by Gamingsym, Cristophe Gans, director of the original Silent Hill movie, revealed that he is working on a new movie based on the horror franchise that will be part of an effort by Konami to relaunch the series. This new movie, however, wasn't pitched to Konami as part of the revival project, so it was just a matter of timing that allowed it to become part of it.

In fact, what happens is that… And we know it, it's in the thing… The franchise (Silent Hill, editor's note) is going to be relaunched in terms of video games, and therefore the film will become part of a global policy. I believe that on a forum, someone deduced that and he is absolutely right; in other words, the film is indeed part of a whole. I'm not saying that it was Konami who asked us to make a new film, it just so happens that a few months before the start of the pandemic, we are at the beginning of 2020, with Victor Hadida, following the death of Samuel (Hadida, his big brother editor's note), we went through all the rights that Samuel had acquired and we said to ourselves… We have the Fatal Frame franchise and the Silent Hill license, we have to do something about it.

The return of the Silent Hill series is quickly becoming one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the past few months. While rumors of a new entry in the series have been circulating online for a while, it was only this year that we have seen some evidence, as known insider Dusk Golem shared screenshots from a game that was apparently going to release in 2021. This game was still in active development around six months ago, so it is likely that it will eventually surface at some point.

The Silent Hill project I posted screens from 2020 on was originally supposed to come out October 2021, but obviously this was in 2020, & COVID struck. I have confirmation now the thing I posted pics from was active half a year ago which means it's almost definitely still in dev & unlikely was canned in the last 6 months. While I don't specifically know when it's going to hit, & I know SH date rumors are cursed because of me, I do personally believe we'll see it sometime soon.

