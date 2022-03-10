Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection Announced for Consoles and PC; Includes 13 Classic Turtle Games

During yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast, publisher Konami announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection for consoles, Switch and PC.

The collection, which includes 13 classic Turtles titles, will be released both physically and digitally later this year across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. The following retro Turtles games are included in the collection:

We could tell right away that Digital Eclipse is a natural fit for this project. Digital Eclipse are adept developers and video game historians, having breathed new life to some of the most beloved video game classics. Beyond their technical capabilities is a genuine connection for the TMNT franchise. Together, we added modern quality-of-life features as well as compiling a load of extras that fans will appreciate. Combined with Rewind and Save Anytime, we’re designing custom game guides harkening to the aesthetic of the video game magazines from the 80’s and 90’s to help get players through some of those notoriously tricky parts…you know what we’re talking about!

Our partners at Nickelodeon provided amazing imagery from the original cartoons series and comic books and helped connect the franchise from the different mediums. While bringing our heroes in a half shell back to the surface, we were immediately taken back to a time where we grabbed three other friends to save April from a burning building, struggled to swim through obstacles and prevent the dam from exploding, or discovered that there were secret areas where Casey Jones slammed Raphael into the ground.