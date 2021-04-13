Three Windows 10 Versions Are Retiring Next Month

Windows 10 versions 1909, 1809, and 1803 are all going to hit their end of service deadline next month. Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909) is currently the third most-used version of the operating system, with an 18.4 percent adoption rate. Many of our readers also consider v1909 as the last stable version of Windows 10. However, Microsoft has done a pretty solid job with Windows 10 v20H2 and v2004, making them the preferable Windows 10 versions right now.

Home, Pro, Pro for Workstation, and Pro Education editions of Windows 10 version 1909 will stop getting updates after May 11. Versions 1809 and 1803 are also being retired by the Windows maker (their Home/Pro editions are already retired). Microsoft posted the following notice, reminding users of the end of service deadline:

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 Gets FCC Approval for Four New Variants to Be Sold in the U.S.

Reminder: End of service for Windows 10, version 1909 and others - May 11, 2020 On May 11, 2021, the following versions and editions of Windows 10 will reach end of service: Windows 10, version 1909: Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations and Pro Education; and Windows Server, version 1909, all editions.

Windows 10, version 1809: all editions except LTSC editions

Windows 10, version 1803 and Windows Server, version 1803: all editions After that date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates. As always, we recommend that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10 as soon as possible to ensure that you can take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from the latest security threats.

You can update your device to the latest versions through the Settings app. Alternatively, you can also clean install the latest versions using the ISO files. Check out this guide for links and installation instructions.