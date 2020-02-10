THQ Nordic Just Set Up Nine Rocks Games; Studio Will Be Working on a Survival/Shooter

Today, THQ Nordic announced the foundation of Nine Rocks Games, a new game development studio set in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Industry veteran David Durcak will be managing it. He has previously worked on games like Chaser, Conan, Soldier of Fortune 3. In a statement from the press release, he said:

Embracer Group (Ex THQ Nordic) Has Talked to 50+ Companies About M&A; Quality Comes First

We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our team size, and getting to work on our project. With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project.

Klemens Kreuzer, CEO of THQ Nordic, added:

We welcome the newest addition to the THQ Nordic network of studios: Nine Rocks Games. I personally think it is always a great sign in business when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation… We are very happy to welcome the Slovak team on board and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games.

That first project will be a game in the shooter/survival genre, though no further information has been shared at this time. Given the breadth of intellectual properties available to THQ Nordic, it is conceivable it might not be an original IP, leveraging one of the many franchises purchased by THQ Nordic in recent years. As a whole, there are over 80 projects under development at the publisher, though some of them might be remasters.