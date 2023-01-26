This is Your First Official Look at OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus 11 already launched in China earlier this month and the phone is set to go official globally on February 7, later this year. We now have a confirmation that aside from the OnePlus 11, the company will also be releasing OnePlus Pad, the Chinese company's first take on an Android tablet.

We have heard about the OnePlus Pad in the past, but there were not enough now, @OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice has gone ahead with the leaked renders of the upcoming tablet by OnePlus.

Can OnePlus Pad make a place for itself in a purely Apple-dominated tablet market?

You can have a look at the tablet below.

Now that you know what the OnePlus Pad looks like, let's have a look at some specs. The report that we have suggests that you are looking at an 11.6-inch display with uniform bezels on all sides. There is a selfie camera that can be found in the upper right corner, and on the back, there is a large cutout for the rear camera, but at the time of writing, we are not sure about the camera array.

The OnePlus Pad also should bring a capacitive fingerprint and the source claims that there could be a magnetic section for a stylus, which would definitely make this tablet a worthy choice.

This is all we know about the upcoming OnePlus Tab, as there are no other details available at the time of writing. It is safe to say that this will be an Android-based tablet, but we can't be sure if it will be targeting the higher-end market or something for the more affordable range. All will be revealed on February 7th, later this year.

An Android tablet is something that can certainly change things but considering iPad's dominance, Android tablets rarely get the chance to be famous and make a place for themselves. Let us know what you think about the upcoming OnePlus Pad.