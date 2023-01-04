OnePlus 11 Finally Launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W Charging, and More

OnePlus 11 is easily one of the most leaked phones in recent memory, and that should not come as a surprise. Well, the phone has finally gone official, and there are some things that we need to reflect upon.

First, the company has let go of the Pro branding, but that does not mean that the phone is cutting corners. The OnePlus 11 is a flagship through and through and brings all the upgrades you would expect.

OnePlus 11 has all the makings of a great flagship

We start with the star of the show--Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an excellent chipset for a flagship phone and up to 16 gigs of RAM. Powering this hungry beast is a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood, which can be charged with a stellar speed of 100W. OnePlus has ditched the WarpCharge and uses Oppo's SuperVOOC charging technology for the OnePlus 11. Sadly, there is no wireless charging here, so you might have to wait for the pro version if it ever comes out.

On the back, you are getting a 50-megapixel Sony IMX980 sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel Sony IM709 sensor for portraits. Of course, the rear camera system is Hasselblad branded, so you know what you are getting. On the front, you are getting a 16-megapixel sensor.

The one will be running ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, but don't worry, the OnePlus 11 will get OxygenOS 13 for those in the global markets.

Sadly, the phone has only launched in China at the time of writing but don't worry, it will soon be making its way to global markets on February 7th, later this year.