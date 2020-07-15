SanDisk SSD Plus Line of Solid State Drives Start From a 1TB Capacity for Just $95

If you want to purchase an affordable and high-capacity solid state drive from Amazon, today is the day to do it thanks to the latest discounts applied on the SanDisk SSD Plus line of drives. Available in the 1TB capacity for $94.99 as well as a 2TB variant for $159.99, both models will give your system that desired boost in performance, making it snappy and responsive.

Both drives are recommended for customers, but the sweet spot is definitely that 2TB version since you’re getting twice the capacity for less money. Additionally, SanDisk claims that all drives will deliver up to 535MB/s sequential read speeds, with up to 450MB/s speeds on the sequential write end. Both drives can also take a lot of abuse as SanDisk states that its solid state drives can withstand shocks up to 1500G and temperatures up to 70 degrees Celsius.

You’re also getting a 3-year limited warranty from the date of purchase, so there will be sufficient peace of mind when grabbing even one of these. It sure as heck beats having those slow mechanical hard drives and even if you happen to have one in possession, you can always use that as a secondary drive while installing your important programs on the SSD to get the most out of your system.

Think about it; a 1TB SSD starting at only $95, followed by a 2TB version for only $159.99. This is a great day for new system builders.