These Major iOS 15 Features Will Not be Available at Launch

iOS 15 will arrive sometime tomorrow and we have high hopes for the new update. Apple mostly detailed all the major features coming with iOS 15 at its WWDC event earlier this year, however, it is not likely that every feature will be available at launch. Some of these major features include FaceTime Sharing, Focus Mode, redesigned Safari, and much more. iOS 15 will be available for everyone sometime tomorrow and these are the major features that will not be available at launch.

iOS 15 Launch Will Not House These Features And Will be Available at a Later Date

Up until now, iOS 15 rested in the development phase and the company will finally release it officially sometime tomorrow. As mentioned earlier, Apple will not make some features available right away at launch. This is due to the fact that these features are not fully ready or working properly. The features will be available with an iOS update released later. If you are not sure, check out when iOS 15 will release in your local time zone.

Despite Ample Space, iPhone 13 Will Still Not Display Battery Percentage in Status Bar

While these major features were announced at WWDC 2021, we are not expecting them to arrive tomorrow. Check out the list below for more details.

App Privacy Report

This privacy feature will allow users to see details on what sensors and data each app has accessed in the past week.

3D Navigation in CarPlay

Maps in iOS 15 now include a 3D interactive globe, new driving features, curated guides, detailed building in some cities, and much more.

SharePlay

The new SharePlay feature is one of the major additions coming with iOS 15 which will allow users to share songs, videos, and even their iPhone's screen with other people through FaceTime.

iPad mini 6 Shiping Estimates Pushed Till October and November

Legacy Contacts

The upcoming Universal Control feature will allow Mac users to control iPads and even other Macs using the host keyboard and mouse.

Custom E-Mail Domain

The new custom email domain feature will allow users to use their custom domains for iCloud email addresses. Moreover, the option will work with iCloud Family Sharing.

ID Cards

iOS 15 launch will also not bring support for ID cards in the Wallet app. This is a pretty neat addition as users will be able to store their documents in the Wallet app, driver's license, for instance.

These are all the features that will not be available at the iOS 15 launch. Moreover, we are not sure when each feature will be released later this year, Some could be released with iOS 15.1 while others could arrive with iOS 15.2 or later.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are you most looking forward to with the iOS 15 launch tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.