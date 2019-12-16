Thermaltake’s S500 Tempered Glass Case comes in a Snow White Color!

To celebrate the holiday & winter season, Thermaltake is offering their S500 Mid-Tower case in a snow-white color. The new version of the S500 is called the S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition, which has all the original S500 features like support for standard ATX layout with eight expansion slots but carries a new color scheme which looks absolutely stunning.

Thermaltake Unveils S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition!

The S500 mid-tower case comes with a 140 mm fan in the front for air intake and a 120 mm fan in the rear which acts as the exhaust fan allowing for adequate airflow, but if your components need more airflow, this can be achieved as the S500 case offers support for many more fans. The S500 provides support for you to install up to two 200 mm fans or three 140 mm fans at the front of the case along with the top of the case, or if your PC uses water cooling, this case does offer for radiators in the same location in the case.

The S500 does offer an ATX motherboard, and it does provide support Mini ITX, Micro ATX motherboard, which allows for widespread compatibility. This S500 PC case also offers compatibility for a CPU cooler height of 172 mm and a VGA limitation of 282 mm if the HDD rack is installed, while 400 mm without the HDD rack installed. The PSU, while hidden away, is limited to 220 mm. This case does also offers the ability to mount your graphics card either horizontally or vertically.

The case is made out of SECC steel, which allows for the lower cost when compared to other more high-end cases. The window is made out of Tempered Glass, which makes sure that the window will not scratch or break at the first touch.

The design of the S500 Snow White version is fantastic, offering a sleek minimalistic design offering no RGB lights on the front but does offer two USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and HD audio. This case does provide both a reset and power on/off button.

Thermaltake has not released any pricing information in the initial announcement, but the original black variant of the chassis is currently on sale for just $110 on Amazon.