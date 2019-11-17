Thermaltake Announces Their Commander G Mid-Tower PC Cases

Thermaltake has just announced the New Commander G series PC case, a Mid-Tower case which has RGB lights and a Tempered Glass panel. This case as a high airflow case with its specially designed mesh front, this case has two case fans pre-installed.

The New Commander G series cases offer high airflow, a tempered glass panel, and a vertical GPU mount.

The RGB fans that come pre-installed are able to sync the lights through most motherboard RGB controllers such as ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome, these fans also support if the motherboard has a 5 Volt RGB header.

With this case supporting up to dual GPU option, with the ability to vertically mount both of your GPUs with the dual PCI-E slot designs, the included riser GPU support bracket not only stops the graphics cards from sagging but also helps keep the overall weight of the motherboard down.

The tempered glass panel is 4mm thick making sure that the panel should be able to take a moderate impact without cracking. This acrylic is also more scratch-resistant when compared to standard acrylic which is often used in PC gaming cases.

The new Commander G computer case also comes with a magnetic fan filter which makes detaching and re-attaching a breeze. The base of the chassis, additional fan filters provides amazing protection against both dirt and dust.

The Commander G has amazing expandability, the support CPU coolers height is 165mm, two-way graphics card placement of up to 300 mm in length if mounting horizontally and 45mm in width if mounting in the vertical option. This case also is able to accommodate a power supply with a max length of 200 mm (without the HDD rack) and RAM height max of 40 mm. The pre-installed fans are one 200 mm ARGB front fan and another 120 mm fan mounted in the back of the case, which allows for the push and pull configuration. The supported fan mounts are two 200 mm fans in the front, two 140 mm fans being mounted on the top and one fan mounted on the back up to a 140 mm fan.